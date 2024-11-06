Valencia's Deluge: An Unprecedented Catastrophe

In eastern Spain, at least 89 people are still missing after devastating floods, Valencia's regional judicial authorities announced. The floods resulted in over 200 fatalities and caused massive destruction, sweeping away cars and infrastructure south of Valencia city.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared a substantial relief package of 10.6 billion euros to assist victims, including monetary support and state-backed loans. The national government pledged to finance entirely the clean-up operations required by local authorities and cover half the infrastructure restoration costs.

Meanwhile, the Science Ministry reported that a research vessel would aid the ongoing search efforts from November 9. Some missing individuals are feared washed into the sea. Hector, a local police inspector, likened the disaster to a tsunami, noting its unprecedented nature. As the response to the disaster receives criticism, discussions around the slow emergency alerts continue between various government bodies.

