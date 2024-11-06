Global Climate Finance Negotiations Hit Critical Crossroads

The global push to expand contributions to a new climate financing initiative could threaten the integrity of the Paris Agreement, as expressed by Singapore's Environment Minister, Grace Fu, in a recent conversation with Reuters.

Fu highlighted the complexities involved as nearly 200 nations prepare to convene at COP29, set to begin on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan. The summit aims to finalize the New Collective Quantified Goal, a deal intended to allocate billions for climate finance to the world's most vulnerable regions. Yet, a stalemate looms, as nations like the United States and those in Europe demand that more countries, including China, South Korea, and Singapore, contribute to the fund. This impasse could stall progress.

Singapore, already proactive in regional decarbonization initiatives, has shown willingness to engage in the discussions voluntarily but not as a major donor, Fu explained. The situation is further complicated by the looming U.S. presidential election, with fears that a re-election of Donald Trump might lead to another withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, thus shrinking the donor pool.

(With inputs from agencies.)