China experienced a significant surge in its outbound shipments, growing 12.7% in October. This increase, the fastest in over two years, comes as manufacturers race to dispatch inventory to major export markets, anticipating further tariffs from the U.S. and the European Union.

The election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, with his pre-election promise of imposing tariffs on Chinese imports over 60%, fuels this urgency. The threat of a broader trade war looms, pushing Chinese manufacturers to preemptively shift stock to warehouses in their number one export market.

Despite natural disruptions, such as Typhoon Bebinca and a violent tornado affecting production, exporters found some relief in meeting delayed shipments. While manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in six months, rising global tensions have led economists to recommend less reliance on outbound shipments and introduce more stimulus.

(With inputs from agencies.)