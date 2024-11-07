Raging Lewotobi: Indonesia's Volcanic Fury Continues

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia erupted once more on Thursday, releasing a towering column of hot clouds that ascended 2,500 meters from its summit. This fresh eruption comes just days after a deadly midnight eruption claimed nine lives and injured many others.

Officials report no immediate casualties from the latest volcanic activity on the 1,584-meter volcano located on Flores Island. Indonesia's Center for Volcanology stated that a mixture of rock, lava, and gas was ejected up to a kilometer from the crater.

In response to the volatile situation, the nation's volcano monitoring agency elevated Lewotobi Laki Laki's alert status to the highest level and expanded the exclusion zone, prohibiting entry within 7 kilometers. Suharyanto of the National Disaster Management Agency announced plans to permanently relocate around 16,000 residents to ensure their safety from future eruptions.

