Mercedes-Benz Cleans Up Act in India: Environmental Compliance Achieved

Mercedes-Benz has reportedly improved its environmental management systems at its manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, India. This comes after initial inspections by state officials detected violations in wastewater and air pollution controls.

During surprise checks in August, authorities found the plant was discharging untreated effluent and emissions, leading to political uproar. However, a recent inspection revealed that Mercedes-Benz had addressed these concerns.

Officials noted enhancements in wastewater treatment and emissions reductions, aligning with India's rigorous environmental standards. Mercedes-Benz continues to assert its compliance with environmental laws, as evidenced by state inspection reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)