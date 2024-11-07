Mercedes-Benz Cleans Up Act in India: Environmental Compliance Achieved
Mercedes-Benz improved its wastewater and air pollution management at its Indian factory in Maharashtra following government inspections revealing lapses in environmental compliance. Subsequent inspections indicated compliance improvements, easing political tensions and aligning with India's stringent pollution targets, as government documents show.
Mercedes-Benz has reportedly improved its environmental management systems at its manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, India. This comes after initial inspections by state officials detected violations in wastewater and air pollution controls.
During surprise checks in August, authorities found the plant was discharging untreated effluent and emissions, leading to political uproar. However, a recent inspection revealed that Mercedes-Benz had addressed these concerns.
Officials noted enhancements in wastewater treatment and emissions reductions, aligning with India's rigorous environmental standards. Mercedes-Benz continues to assert its compliance with environmental laws, as evidenced by state inspection reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena's Candidate List Unveiled for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Court Urges Protection for Activist Opposing Maharashtra's Freebie Program
Eknath Shinde Confident of Mahayuti Alliance's Landslide Victory in Maharashtra Polls
SC says CAQM Act was enacted without creating required machinery for implementing law to curb air pollution.
Controversial Posters Highlight Division Fears Ahead of Maharashtra Polls