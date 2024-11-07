Increased Fines for Crop Residue Burning Amidst Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis
The Indian government has increased fines for farmers burning crop residues in response to poor air quality in Delhi-NCR. The penalties are now up to Rs 30,000 for larger farms. Pollution during November is often exacerbated by stubble burning from Punjab and Haryana, yet urban pollution sources remain significant contributors.
The Centre has announced a significant increase in fines for farmers who burn crop residue, a move driven by the declining air quality in the Delhi-NCR region. Farmers with more than five acres face penalties up to Rs 30,000, while those with smaller lands are fined proportionately.
The decision follows a Supreme Court directive and comes as pollution peaks in November when stubble-burning in neighboring states intensifies. Farmers with land less than two acres now pay Rs 5,000, up from Rs 2,500, and those with land between two and five acres are fined Rs 10,000.
However, experts like Sunita Narain assert that crop burning is not the sole contributor to Delhi’s air problems. Instead, ongoing urban pollution from transport and industries plays a larger role, overshadowing the seasonal impact of farm fires.
