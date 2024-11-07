Controversy Strikes PSG Over 'Free Palestine' Banner at Champions League Match
A 'Free Palestine' banner unfurled by PSG fans at a match against Atletico Madrid has sparked criticism from France's Interior Minister. UEFA announced no sanctions against PSG, as the display was not deemed provocative. The action coincides with ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The unfurling of a giant 'Free Palestine' banner by fans at a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soccer match has drawn criticism from France's Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, who described the act as 'unacceptable.' Despite this, UEFA, European soccer's governing body, said that the club will not face sanctions.
Retailleau expressed his intent to seek explanations from PSG, emphasizing that he would not rule out the possibility of pursuing sanctions. The banner was displayed by PSG's Auteuil Kop group ahead of their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid, just days before France is set to play Israel in a Nations League game.
The incident occurs amid a volatile backdrop, with Israel's ongoing military action in Gaza, which has reportedly resulted in over 43,400 Palestinian deaths since early October, following deadly Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel. Meanwhile, PSG stressed that its stadium should remain free of political messages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
