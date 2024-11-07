Mumbai's Political Showdown: The Dharavi Redevelopment Controversy

Mumbai's political landscape is heating up as BJP city chief Ashish Shelar lambasted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray over his opposition to the Dharavi slum redevelopment project. The controversy flared on Thursday when Thackeray, through his party's manifesto, promised to rescind the project should they assume power in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Shelar accused Thackeray of sabotaging efforts to improve housing for Dharavi's residents, labeling it part of a larger political strategy. 'Thackeray seems displeased with the idea of poor people receiving quality housing,' Shelar told reporters. He further alleged the Sena (UBT) is working against the broader transformation of Mumbai.

Furthermore, Shelar challenged the lack of mention regarding Dharavi's redevelopment in the joint manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, raising concerns about Thackeray's motives. He highlighted Thackeray's past actions as chief minister, where provisions for additional land were made for the redevelopment project, questioning the recent opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)