Left Menu

Mumbai's Political Showdown: The Dharavi Redevelopment Controversy

BJP chief Ashish Shelar criticized Uddhav Thackeray for opposing Mumbai's transformation through the Dharavi redevelopment project. Shelar alleged Thackeray's political maneuvering threatened better housing prospects for Dharavi residents. He questioned Thackeray's intentions, recalling provisions made during his tenure as chief minister for project expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:13 IST
Mumbai's Political Showdown: The Dharavi Redevelopment Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's political landscape is heating up as BJP city chief Ashish Shelar lambasted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray over his opposition to the Dharavi slum redevelopment project. The controversy flared on Thursday when Thackeray, through his party's manifesto, promised to rescind the project should they assume power in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Shelar accused Thackeray of sabotaging efforts to improve housing for Dharavi's residents, labeling it part of a larger political strategy. 'Thackeray seems displeased with the idea of poor people receiving quality housing,' Shelar told reporters. He further alleged the Sena (UBT) is working against the broader transformation of Mumbai.

Furthermore, Shelar challenged the lack of mention regarding Dharavi's redevelopment in the joint manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, raising concerns about Thackeray's motives. He highlighted Thackeray's past actions as chief minister, where provisions for additional land were made for the redevelopment project, questioning the recent opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024