Roaring Fury: Mount Lewotobi's Relentless Eruptions Impact Thousands
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupted again, launching ash columns higher than the previous deadly eruption. No casualties were reported. Evacuation efforts are ongoing for those within a 7-kilometre danger zone. The government is planning long-term relocations for affected residents, amid efforts to manage future risks.
- Country:
- Indonesia
In Indonesia, the already dangerous Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano intensified its activity again on Thursday, spewing ash higher than the lethal eruption earlier this week. No casualties were reported this time, as residents had been safely evacuated.
The residents within a 7-kilometre radius from the crater had been moved to safer areas following Monday's eruption that resulted in nine deaths and numerous injuries. Authorities are now working on a strategic plan to relocate thousands of residents permanently to reduce future risks.
The volcanic agency raised Mount Lewotobi's alert status and expanded the prohibition zone around the site. National officials continue to warn residents against returning, as measures for long-term relocation and compensation are put in place. The eruption underscores the volatile seismic nature of Indonesia, a nation situated along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
