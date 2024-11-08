Left Menu

Mahindra Lifespace Expands Mumbai Footprint with Major Land Development Deal

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has partnered with GKW Ltd to jointly develop a 37-acre land parcel in Bhandup, Mumbai. The project, aiming for 36 lakh square feet of development, marks one of the largest urban mixed-use ventures for the company, emphasizing residential and commercial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:25 IST
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, a real estate firm under the Mahindra Group, announced a strategic joint venture with GKW Ltd to develop a 37-acre land parcel in Bhandup, Mumbai. The project boasts a development potential of approximately 3.6 million square feet, marking a significant expansion in Mahindra's Mumbai presence.

The initiative, one of Mahindra Lifespace's largest urban mixed-use developments, is primarily focused on the residential sector, complemented by commercial and retail spaces. Managed by Anarock Group's Anarock Capital, this partnership highlights the firm's commitment to innovative design and sustainable growth.

According to Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, the project aligns with the company's vision of 5x growth and reinforces its strategy to create vibrant communities across Mumbai while expanding its national footprint in real estate development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

