Cracking Down on Pangolin Trafficking: A Major Breakthrough

West Bengal's forest department seized 4.6 kg of Pangolin scales in Darjeeling, uncovering a wildlife smuggling racket. Believed to be en route to China, the scales point to the killing of at least ten Pangolins. Authorities emphasize collaboration to combat cross-border trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The forest department in West Bengal made a significant breakthrough by seizing 4.6 kg of Pangolin scales in Bagdogra, located in Darjeeling district. The operation resulted in the arrest of a suspect, believed to be involved in an expansive wildlife smuggling racket. Efforts continue to capture other members involved in this illegal trade.

Authorities revealed that the Pangolin scales, which weighed 4.6 kg, were possibly destined for China via Nepal. These body parts are reportedly used in the preparation of herbal medicines in China. Experts estimate that at least ten Pangolins were killed to obtain this quantity of scales.

Debal Roy, the Chief Wildlife Warden, emphasized the existence of a trafficking network spanning Siliguri and neighboring countries such as China and Nepal. In collaboration with central authorities, the state forest department is actively working to dismantle this ring. Recent discussions with forest officials from bordering nations further highlighted the urgency to address wildlife trafficking across the region.

