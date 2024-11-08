Punjab's Smog Crisis Sparks Emergency Ban

The worsening air quality in Pakistan's Punjab province has prompted officials to enforce strict measures, including the closure of all educational institutions and a ban on public access to parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums until November 17.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore, a city housing 14 million residents, soared above 1,000—an alarming figure—forcing the government to act to curb citizens' exposure to the oppressive smog.

Punjab's government previously declared smog a public health crisis and implemented a green lockdown in parts of Lahore, while also mulling over artificial rains as a possible solution, although no date has been fixed for such an intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)