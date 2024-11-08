Punjab's Smog Crisis Sparks Emergency Ban
Amid worsening air quality due to heavy smog, Pakistan's Punjab province has closed all educational institutions until November 17 and banned public access to parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums. The government declared smog a calamity and is considering artificial rains as a potential remedy.
The worsening air quality in Pakistan's Punjab province has prompted officials to enforce strict measures, including the closure of all educational institutions and a ban on public access to parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums until November 17.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore, a city housing 14 million residents, soared above 1,000—an alarming figure—forcing the government to act to curb citizens' exposure to the oppressive smog.
Punjab's government previously declared smog a public health crisis and implemented a green lockdown in parts of Lahore, while also mulling over artificial rains as a possible solution, although no date has been fixed for such an intervention.
