Left Menu

Punjab's Smog Crisis Sparks Emergency Ban

Amid worsening air quality due to heavy smog, Pakistan's Punjab province has closed all educational institutions until November 17 and banned public access to parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums. The government declared smog a calamity and is considering artificial rains as a potential remedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:37 IST
Punjab's Smog Crisis Sparks Emergency Ban
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The worsening air quality in Pakistan's Punjab province has prompted officials to enforce strict measures, including the closure of all educational institutions and a ban on public access to parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums until November 17.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore, a city housing 14 million residents, soared above 1,000—an alarming figure—forcing the government to act to curb citizens' exposure to the oppressive smog.

Punjab's government previously declared smog a public health crisis and implemented a green lockdown in parts of Lahore, while also mulling over artificial rains as a possible solution, although no date has been fixed for such an intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024