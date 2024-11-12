Tragic End for Leopard After Rampage in Bandhavgarh

A leopard that caused panic by attacking four people succumbed to its injuries after being rescued from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, authorities confirmed.

The incident adds to the growing concern surrounding the reserve, which has already faced scrutiny due to the recent deaths of 11 elephants.

The leopard, captured from the Khorhi beat area, had injured residents in Hiroli and Kudri villages before being moved to the Mukundpur rescue centre. Its death during treatment has intensified calls for a thorough investigation with autopsy results pending.

