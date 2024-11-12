Left Menu

Tragic End for Leopard After Rampage in Bandhavgarh

A rescued leopard succumbed to its injuries after attacking four individuals in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. The reserve, already in the spotlight due to the recent deaths of 11 elephants, witnessed the feline's capture and subsequent demise, pending autopsy results for the cause of death.

A leopard that caused panic by attacking four people succumbed to its injuries after being rescued from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, authorities confirmed.

The incident adds to the growing concern surrounding the reserve, which has already faced scrutiny due to the recent deaths of 11 elephants.

The leopard, captured from the Khorhi beat area, had injured residents in Hiroli and Kudri villages before being moved to the Mukundpur rescue centre. Its death during treatment has intensified calls for a thorough investigation with autopsy results pending.

