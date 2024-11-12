First Snowfall Disrupts Key Routes in Kashmir Valley
Kashmir experienced its first snowfall of the season, causing temporary closures of critical routes, including the Srinagar-Leh highway. While efforts to clear the snow led to the reopening of some roads, others remain closed. The weather is expected to be mostly dry till mid-November.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Kashmir's first snowfall of the season led to the shutdown of several essential routes in the valley's upper reaches, according to officials on Tuesday.
The snowfall started on Monday night and continued across various locations, particularly affecting tourist spots like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, as well as districts including Kupwara and Bandipora.
Authorities, including the Border Roads Organisation, are working to reopen roads impacted by snow, including the Srinagar-Leh highway, which has been cleared. However, Mughal Road and Sinthan Top remain closed due to persistent snow accumulation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- snowfall
- Srinagar
- Gulmarg
- Sonamarg
- highways
- weather
- road closures
- MeT Office
- Kupwara
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Greenhouse gases surged to new highs in 2023, warns UN weather agency
Unveiling Enhanced Rock Weathering: Pathway to Net Zero Emissions
Korea and US Launch Solar Coronagraph to ISS for Space Weather Study
Weather Disrupts Sao Paulo Grand Prix Qualifying
Weather Chaos: Flights Diverted, Train Services Halted in Catalonia