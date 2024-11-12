Left Menu

First Snowfall Disrupts Key Routes in Kashmir Valley

Kashmir experienced its first snowfall of the season, causing temporary closures of critical routes, including the Srinagar-Leh highway. While efforts to clear the snow led to the reopening of some roads, others remain closed. The weather is expected to be mostly dry till mid-November.

Updated: 12-11-2024 14:05 IST
First Snowfall Disrupts Key Routes in Kashmir Valley
Kashmir's first snowfall of the season led to the shutdown of several essential routes in the valley's upper reaches, according to officials on Tuesday.

The snowfall started on Monday night and continued across various locations, particularly affecting tourist spots like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, as well as districts including Kupwara and Bandipora.

Authorities, including the Border Roads Organisation, are working to reopen roads impacted by snow, including the Srinagar-Leh highway, which has been cleared. However, Mughal Road and Sinthan Top remain closed due to persistent snow accumulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

