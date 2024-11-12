First Snowfall Disrupts Key Routes in Kashmir Valley

Kashmir's first snowfall of the season led to the shutdown of several essential routes in the valley's upper reaches, according to officials on Tuesday.

The snowfall started on Monday night and continued across various locations, particularly affecting tourist spots like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, as well as districts including Kupwara and Bandipora.

Authorities, including the Border Roads Organisation, are working to reopen roads impacted by snow, including the Srinagar-Leh highway, which has been cleared. However, Mughal Road and Sinthan Top remain closed due to persistent snow accumulation.

