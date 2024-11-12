Tragic Incident: Girl Dies After Falling Into Unsecured Water Tank
A seven-year-old girl named Mishti tragically died after falling into an unsecured water tank at an under-construction site in Chotpur Colony. Despite rescue efforts, she was declared dead at the hospital. Authorities have filed a case against the landlord, and an investigation is ongoing.
A tragic incident unfolded in Chotpur Colony as a seven-year-old girl, Mishti, died after falling into an unsecured water tank. The tank, located at an under-construction house, was inadequately covered with bamboo sticks.
According to Sector 63 police station in-charge Awadhesh Pratap Singh, the mishap occurred late Monday night while Mishti was playing near the perilous site. Despite the swift action of nearby residents who rushed her to the hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Authorities have registered a case against the landlord, identified as Rahul, based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, Raju. An investigation has been launched, and the body has been sent for post-mortem analysis.
