Global Carbon Emissions Set to Reach New Record as Climate Concerns Intensify

Carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions from fossil fuels are on the rise, with projections indicating a new record of 37.4 billion tonnes in 2024. This concerning data will be highlighted at the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, underscoring the urgency for global emissions reduction.

Despite encouraging developments in renewable energy and electric vehicle adoption across 22 countries, including the European Union and the United States, global fossil fuel dependence continues to overshadow these gains. Natural systems, too, are showing reduced capacity to capture carbon amid increasing climate volatility.

The Global Carbon Project's latest assessment reveals significant challenges in achieving net-zero emissions. The persistent growth in fossil fuel emissions, particularly in sectors like international aviation, calls for a more ambitious and collective effort towards sustainable practices to mitigate climate change impacts.

