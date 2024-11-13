Chief Minister Advocates Cooperative Approach to Pollution Crisis

In a recent conclave, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted the necessity of collaboration among states to tackle the pressing issue of pollution.

Mann criticized Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for attributing air quality problems in Lahore to smoke from Indian Punjab. Similarly, he noted Delhi's accusation of Punjab's contribution to its pollution woes.

Addressing the recurrent issue of stubble burning, Mann called for crop diversification as a viable solution, urging that farmers receive comparable income from alternative crops, such as maize and bajra, as they do from paddy.

