Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Severe Pollution Amidst Dense Fog
Delhi experienced the worst air quality in the nation, with AQI levels hitting the 'severe' category due to an unusual dense fog. The Air Quality Index soared to 418, prompting possible mitigation steps. However, stronger winds are expected to improve conditions soon.
Delhi recorded the worst air quality in the country on Wednesday, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit the 'severe' category amid an unusual dense fog event. Experts attributed the deteriorating air quality to the fog, classifying it as an 'episodic event'.
At 4 pm, the city's AQI reached 418, up from 334 the previous day, triggering potential restrictions under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to mitigate hazardous conditions. Notably, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) anticipates an improvement due to expected stronger winds.
Authorities are on alert as Delhi recorded the lowest daytime temperature of the season with dense fog, significantly trapping pollutants. If conditions persist, restrictions may include a ban on certain vehicles and construction activities. Vehicular emissions remain the top contributor to pollution, compounded by PM2.5 and PM10 particles posing serious health risks.
