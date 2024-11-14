Left Menu

New Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: Emergency Measures Enforced

New Delhi bans non-essential construction and advocates against coal burning to combat severe air pollution affecting public health and travel. The measures include switching primary schools to online classes and urging public transport use. Visibility issues and health complications have surged due to smog.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Delhi enacted a ban on non-essential construction and discouraged coal burning as air quality worsened dramatically, officials said Thursday. The capital, notorious as the world's most polluted, is now introducing measures to tackle the toxic smog enveloping the city.

Chief Minister Atishi has ordered all primary schools to switch to online classes and urged residents to opt for public transport over personal vehicles. The drastic steps aim to cut down dust, emissions, and smoke as visibility declines and health concerns mount.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has been a significant pollution contributor, leading to severe delays in flights and an uptick in hospital visits for respiratory issues. Authorities expect pollution levels to stay elevated but predict slight improvements soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

