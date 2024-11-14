Green Building Congress 2024: Pioneering for a Sustainable Tomorrow
Asia's largest green building expo, the Green Building Congress 2024, begins in Bangalore, focusing on net-zero emissions in urban development. With over 1,100 projects in Karnataka adopting green practices, leaders and experts discuss strategies for reducing construction emissions and achieving India's renewable energy goals.
The Green Building Congress 2024, Asia's premier green building expo, has opened at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. The event, organized by the Indian Green Building Council and the Karnataka government, will run until November 16 and focuses on net-zero emissions initiatives.
Karnataka's Minister for Forest and Environment, Eshwar Khandre, highlighted the state's commitment to sustainability and its leadership in eco-friendly urban development. With Karnataka among the top four states in renewable energy, state efforts align with India's target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.
Industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability advocates gathered to discuss innovations and policies shaping a greener future. The event emphasizes reducing the environmental impact of construction and includes a green design competition focusing on urban spaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
