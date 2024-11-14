Northeast's Pivotal Role in India's Growth Underlined by Scindia
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasizes the strategic role of India's Northeast in the nation's growth, highlighting infrastructure and investment achievements. Over the last decade, the region has received a significant boost, witnessing development in airports, highways, and railways under PM Modi's government, with Mizoram particularly benefiting.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has emphasized the strategic importance of the Northeast in India's growth trajectory, pointing to substantial infrastructure and investment advancements. During his recent visit to Mizoram, he reviewed the state's growth prospects and affirmed the region's pivotal role as a gateway to Southeast Asia.
Scindia highlighted that under the NDA government, the Northeast has received extensive infrastructure and human resources development, with a notable quadrupling in annual capital expenditure. This surge has resulted in expansions in roads, airports, and national highways, impacting the region's connectivity and economic potential significantly.
Mizoram, in particular, has seen considerable financial support, with completed projects like the Tuirial hydroelectric and railway expansions. Scindia assured continued collaboration with Mizoram to ensure sustainable and inclusive development, reinforcing the Northeast's position in India's national growth framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
