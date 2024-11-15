Left Menu

Revolutionary Fossil Discovery and Innovative Wheel Design: Expanding Horizons

Two significant advancements mark the current science news landscape: a remarkable fossil discovery in Brazil sheds light on bird brain evolution, while South Korean engineers develop a transformative 'morphing' wheel. The bird fossil provides crucial insights into the avian brain's evolutionary path, and the innovative wheel design promises enhanced accessibility and robotics capability.

Updated: 15-11-2024 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have unearthed a unique bird skull fossil in Brazil, providing new insights into the evolution of the avian brain. This well-preserved fossil, from the Cretaceous Period, enables researchers to digitally reconstruct the brain anatomy of a previously unknown bird species, Navaornis hestiae.

Meanwhile, an innovative wheel design from South Korea is poised to revolutionize mobility and robotics. The 'morphing' wheel can adeptly handle various obstacles, including kerbs and staircases, potentially transforming wheelchairs and delivery vehicles into more versatile devices.

These developments mark significant progress in understanding both biological evolution and practical engineering, demonstrating the dynamic nature of science and technology.

