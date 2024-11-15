Revolutionary Fossil Discovery and Innovative Wheel Design: Expanding Horizons

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have unearthed a unique bird skull fossil in Brazil, providing new insights into the evolution of the avian brain. This well-preserved fossil, from the Cretaceous Period, enables researchers to digitally reconstruct the brain anatomy of a previously unknown bird species, Navaornis hestiae.

Meanwhile, an innovative wheel design from South Korea is poised to revolutionize mobility and robotics. The 'morphing' wheel can adeptly handle various obstacles, including kerbs and staircases, potentially transforming wheelchairs and delivery vehicles into more versatile devices.

These developments mark significant progress in understanding both biological evolution and practical engineering, demonstrating the dynamic nature of science and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)