Typhoon Usagi Leaves Trail; Philippines Braces for Weekend Storm

Typhoon Usagi weakened after impacting northern Philippines, destroying homes as its weakened state moves towards Taiwan. The Philippines is preparing for another storm, Typhoon Man-yi, potentially becoming a super typhoon over the weekend. Preparations include evacuations, with recent storms causing significant damage and fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 15-11-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 08:36 IST
Typhoon Usagi Leaves Trail; Philippines Braces for Weekend Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Typhoon Usagi, which swept through the northern regions of the Philippines, has considerably weakened, according to authorities. Initially causing destruction in its trajectory, Usagi, also known as Ofel, tragically took homes in Baggao, Cagayan when it intensified into a super typhoon upon landfall last Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pag-asa) indicated that Usagi is now progressing towards Taiwan after being the 15th cyclone to target the Philippines this year. The country is on high alert for Typhoon Man-yi, which may escalate into a super typhoon, affecting eastern regions and possibly Manila this weekend.

Proactive evacuations of at-risk populations from areas anticipated to be affected by Typhoon Man-yi are underway. Meanwhile, the extent of damage from Usagi is under examination, with officials keeping a wary eye on the forecasted storm surges, especially across central provinces' coastal areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

