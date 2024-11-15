Delhi Implements Staggered Office Timings to Curb Pollution

In a significant move, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced new staggered timings for government offices on Friday. This decision is part of an effort to combat the alarming levels of traffic congestion and pollution plaguing the national capital.

The revised schedule will see the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices operating from 8.30 am to 5.00 pm, Central Government offices from 9.00 am to 5.30 pm, and Delhi Government offices from 10.00 am to 6.30 pm. Atishi shared this update via a post on X, emphasizing the strategy to ease vehicular traffic during peak hours.

This initiative coincides with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforcing GRAP 3 measures due to Delhi's severe air quality. On Friday, Delhi's air quality index soared to 411, prompting urgent action to mitigate the hazardous impact of pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)