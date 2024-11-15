Transforming the Northeast: A New Era of Development Under Modi Government

In a monumental shift under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, the northeastern region of India has witnessed a substantial increase in budgetary allocations. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Friday that the financial outlay has jumped over four-fold compared to the previous government, reaching Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

Highlighting infrastructure advancements, Scindia noted that only 10,000 km of highways existed in the northeast over 65 years post-Independence. In contrast, the NDA government has constructed 5,500 km in just a decade. Railway connections are also set for expansion, with 19 projects worth Rs 82,000 crore underway to link all eight northeastern states.

Aside from roads and rail, the aviation sector has flourished with the number of airports increasing from nine to 17. Aiming to turn the region into a 'growth engine,' Modi's government is also set to host a business summit to attract further investments. Significantly, Tripura has become a focal point for development, with Rs 500 crore allocated to boost 4G services in the state.

