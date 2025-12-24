Scindia, NE CMs Chart Roadmap to Boost Agri-Horti Value Chains in Northeast

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, participated in a High-Level Task Force (HLTF) meeting on Agriculture and Horticulture convened by the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, in New Delhi.

The meeting saw senior participation from across the North Eastern Region (NER), including Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha; Agriculture Minister of Assam Shri Atul Bora; Agriculture Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Gabriel D. Wangsu; Agriculture Minister of Sikkim Shri Puran Kumar Gurung; Secretary, MDoNER Shri Puran Kumar Gurung; and senior officers from the Ministry and State Governments.

Strengthening Value Chains Across the Northeast

The HLTF discussed the urgent need to address structural gaps in agricultural and horticultural value chains across the NER. Leaders emphasised improving market linkages and strengthening the region’s agri-horti ecosystem by building on its unique natural advantages—specialised produce, high-quality output, and distinct geographical identity—as key selling points in national and global markets.

Participants highlighted the importance of diagnosing bottlenecks across various segments of the value chain, including production, post-harvest management, processing, marketing, and logistics. Reducing post-harvest losses and lowering logistics costs were identified as critical steps toward enhancing value realisation and improving income for farmers.

Roadmap for Full Value Chain Integration

The meeting underscored the need for a clear, phased roadmap that moves from foundational interventions toward full-scale value chain integration. This includes:

Developing a strategic infrastructure map to strengthen export readiness

Identifying priority commodities for each North Eastern State

Promoting cluster-based development to ensure scale, efficiency, and market alignment

A blueprint-based model was proposed, beginning with the selection of one key product per State. Each product’s value chain would be addressed end-to-end through short-, medium-, and long-term action plans detailing investment needs, production goals, and measurable outcomes.

Farmer-Centric, Product-Specific Strategy

The blueprint also emphasised mapping the number of farmers engaged in producing each commodity across the region. This would help determine how interventions translate into increased earnings for farmers—both state-wise and product-wise. Once the initial value chain improvements are implemented, the strategy calls for monitoring and assessing the resulting rise in farmers’ incomes.

Commitment to Sustainable Growth

The HLTF concluded that a focused, cluster-driven, product-specific approach would deliver sustainable outcomes for the North Eastern Region. By improving efficiency, strengthening market linkages, and integrating value chains, the strategy aims to create long-term income enhancement for farmers and support the region’s agricultural transformation.