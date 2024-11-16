G20 Urged to Act on Climate for Economic Survival
UN climate chief Simon Stiell urges G20 leaders to make climate crisis a priority at the upcoming summit in Rio de Janeiro. Highlighting economic risks and benefits of climate actions, he stresses the need for swift emissions cuts and increased global climate finance to avert climate-driven economic challenges.
At the forefront of urgent climate discussions, UN climate chief Simon Stiell has called on G20 leaders to undertake decisive climate actions. Stiell, speaking ahead of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, emphasized the need for rapid emissions cuts to mitigate economic damage caused by climate change.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Joe Biden will attend the G20 Summit. Stiell, addressing the COP29 in Azerbaijan, reiterated that climate action is paramount for economic survival, noting that climate impacts are disrupting supply chains and affecting economies.
The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change outlined the benefits of climate action, including increased growth and jobs. He urged G20 leaders to send clear signals on increasing climate finance, reforming development banks, and addressing debt relief for vulnerable countries.
