Super Typhoon Man-Yi Puts Philippines on High Alert

The Philippines braces for the powerful Super Typhoon Man-Yi with maximum sustained winds of 195 kph. More than 500,000 residents in the Bicol region have been evacuated as authorities warn of potentially deadly rains, winds, and storm surges. The storm is expected to impact Metro Manila with heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Philippines is on high alert as super typhoon Man-Yi approaches the country's main Luzon island. Authorities issued urgent evacuation orders for residents in low-lying and coastal areas, with official forecasts projecting severe impacts in the region.

Boasting winds of up to 195 kph and gusts of 240 kph, Man-Yi's arrival has triggered the highest storm alert levels in Catanduanes and Camarines Sur. Ariel Nepomuceno, head of the Office of Civil Defense, emphasized the risk of landslides and storm surges reaching three meters.

With evacuations exceeding 500,000, efforts continue to mitigate risks as officials prepare for the life-threatening weather. Flights in parts of the Visayas region have been canceled, and additional emergency personnel are on standby, ensuring all measures prioritize safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

