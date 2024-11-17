Delhi Enforces Strict Pollution Measures Amid Air Quality Crisis
Delhi's government has suspended in-person classes for most students and imposed strict vehicle restrictions due to deteriorating air quality. With AQI reaching hazardous levels, the city enforces Stage 4 of the GRAP, restricting truck entry to only essential deliveries and promoting cleaner fuel vehicles.
The Delhi government has suspended in-person classes for all students except those in classes 10 and 12. This decision comes as the city faces hazardous pollution levels for the fifth consecutive day.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented stricter pollution control measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan. These measures are set to take effect from Monday, including the discontinuation of physical classes for most students.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached alarming levels, prompting the ban of all trucks entering the city. Exceptions are made for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel. Restrictions also apply to light commercial vehicles and older diesel vehicles, reflecting efforts to tackle worsening air conditions.
With inputs from agencies.
