Tragedy Strikes in Sumy: Missile Attack Kills Eight, Including Child
A Russian missile hit a residential building in Sumy, Ukraine, resulting in eight deaths, including a child. Local prosecutors reported the attack on Sunday evening, which also left 10 residents injured. Despite Russia's denial of targeting civilians, many have perished since its 2022 Ukraine invasion.
A tragic missile strike on a residential building in Sumy, Ukraine, claimed the lives of eight people on Sunday night, including a child, according to local prosecutors.
The attack, which occurred around 10 p.m., resulted in the death of eight civilians and left 10 others injured, sparking widespread grief and anger.
Despite Russian claims to avoid civilian targets, this incident is part of a larger conflict that has seen thousands of casualties since the invasion of Ukraine began in early 2022.
