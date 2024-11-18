Swift Response Contained Mall Fire Scare
A minor fire erupted at the Acropolis Mall's food court in Kolkata's Kasba area. The blaze occurred at a momo-selling outlet but was quickly extinguished by mall staff, preventing any injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and no fire tender was needed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:20 IST
- India
A minor fire incident shook the Acropolis Mall in the Kasba area of Kolkata on Monday morning. According to police reports, the blaze originated at the food court's momo-selling outlet at around 11 am.
The quick action of the mall staff ensured that the fire was promptly extinguished, with no injuries reported. A senior officer from Kolkata Police confirmed the immediate containment, which negated the necessity for a fire tender.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, authorities stated, but they confirmed that the situation was swiftly managed to ensure public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
