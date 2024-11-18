COP29: Negotiation Roadblocks and Climate Cash Conundrum in Baku

United Nations discussions on climate financing resumed on Monday, with negotiators expressing cautious optimism despite last week's stagnation. Ministers from across the globe have gathered in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the COP29 talks, aiming to provide directives to teams on forging ahead in the negotiations.

Melanie Robinson from the World Resources Institute highlighted the difficulties, noting that discussions have yet to advance to the political level. The talks primarily focus on securing financial aid for developing countries transitioning away from fossil fuels and addressing climate change impacts, with experts suggesting a need for approximately USD 1 trillion.

In parallel, the G20 summit, hosted by Brazil, raises climate change as a critical agenda item amidst global issues. Harjeet Singh emphasized the G20 nations' responsibility regarding historical emissions, urging commitment to substantial public finance. Simon Stiell reaffirmed the importance of addressing climate issues both within and beyond climate talks, highlighting the G20's crucial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)