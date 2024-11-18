European Markets Brace for ECB Insights Amid Economic Uncertainty
European shares remained flat on Monday, following four weeks of declines, as investors awaited European Central Bank speeches for interest rate guidance. The STOXX 600 index recorded a rare losing streak due to disappointing earnings and rising Treasury yields, with tech and real estate sectors notably impacted.
On Monday, European shares showed a lack of clear direction after four weeks of holding a downward trend, leaving investors eager for insights from European Central Bank policymakers regarding future interest rates.
The STOXX 600 index maintained its level as of 0820 GMT, experiencing its first four-week decline in over two years, affected by lackluster earnings and rising Treasury yields. Concerns also linger over potential impacts from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's global economic policies.
While technology shares saw a small decline ahead of Nvidia's results, real estate stocks were the day's laggards. Investors focused on upcoming ECB speeches and November's euro zone flash PMIs. Notable winners included Melrose Industries and Dutch investor Prosus, which rose due to promising financial updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Real Estate Boom: Record Growth in Major Cities
Supreme Court Showdown: Facebook and Nvidia Tackle Securities Fraud Lawsuits
Market Turmoil: Investors Lose Rs 5.99 Lakh Crore in Dramatic Sensex Sell-Off
Market Jitters: Investors Face Massive Wealth Erosion
HDFC SKY Eliminates ETF Brokerage Fees to Empower Retail Investors