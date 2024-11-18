Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Health Risks and Urgent Measures

Delhi's air quality has plummeted to 'severe plus' status, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 490, sparking serious health concerns. Medical experts warn that even healthy individuals can suffer from respiratory and cardiovascular issues as pollution spikes.

Amidst the choking smog, doctors stress the use of N95 masks and HEPA air purifiers to mitigate both indoor and outdoor risks. Recent data from the Central Pollution Control Board reveals some areas like Dwarka Sector 8 have reached the maximum AQI level of 500.

In a bid to contain the crisis, authorities have initiated Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), mandating a halt to construction and restricting older vehicles and certain industrial activities. Experts urge for comprehensive, year-round strategies to tackle the persistent pollution problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)