Denmark's Green Leap: Transforming Farmland for a Sustainable Future

Denmark is embarking on a bold environmental initiative, announcing plans to transform 15% of its agricultural land into forests and natural habitats to tackle the pressing issue of excessive fertilizer use that has severely depleted oxygen levels in Danish waters.

The country, known for its intensive farming, is setting aside 43 billion Danish crowns ($6.1 billion) to purchase land from farmers, aiming to plant one billion trees across two decades. This initiative marks Denmark as the first country to introduce a carbon tax specifically targeting the agriculture sector.

This ambitious project follows Denmark's Green Tripartite agreement, aiming for a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The move becomes even more crucial as reports indicate dangerously low oxygen levels in Danish waters due to nutrient runoff.

