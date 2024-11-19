Indira Gandhi: Advocate for India's Green Legacy
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh commemorated former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, praising her efforts in environmental conservation and advancing Indian science and technology. He highlighted the ongoing challenges to her environmental legacy amidst current systemic pressures against the laws and institutions she helped establish.
In a tribute on her 107th birth anniversary, Congressman Jairam Ramesh hailed the late Indira Gandhi's vital role in India's environmental conservation. He asserted that the groundbreaking laws and institutions she established face significant challenges today.
Ramesh's remarks underscore Gandhi's multifaceted legacy. As a tireless leader, she drove progress in science, technology, agriculture, space, atomic energy, and defense while reinforcing India's public sector prowess.
As urban centers struggle with pollution, Ramesh highlighted Gandhi's commitment to ecological balance amid economic development. Her foresight in establishing protective frameworks for natural heritage remains essential as they endure systemic threats in recent years.
