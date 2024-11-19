Left Menu

Indira Gandhi: Advocate for India's Green Legacy

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh commemorated former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, praising her efforts in environmental conservation and advancing Indian science and technology. He highlighted the ongoing challenges to her environmental legacy amidst current systemic pressures against the laws and institutions she helped establish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:37 IST
Indira Gandhi: Advocate for India's Green Legacy
Indira Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute on her 107th birth anniversary, Congressman Jairam Ramesh hailed the late Indira Gandhi's vital role in India's environmental conservation. He asserted that the groundbreaking laws and institutions she established face significant challenges today.

Ramesh's remarks underscore Gandhi's multifaceted legacy. As a tireless leader, she drove progress in science, technology, agriculture, space, atomic energy, and defense while reinforcing India's public sector prowess.

As urban centers struggle with pollution, Ramesh highlighted Gandhi's commitment to ecological balance amid economic development. Her foresight in establishing protective frameworks for natural heritage remains essential as they endure systemic threats in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024