Left Menu

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: A Crisis in Air Quality

Northern India, particularly Delhi, faces severe air pollution as dense fog and emissions render the air dangerous to breathe. With AQI peaking at 491, the government imposed restrictions on vehicles and construction. The pollution affects visibility and impacts millions of businesses in Delhi and surrounding farming states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:03 IST
Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: A Crisis in Air Quality
Representative image Image Credit:

Northern India's cities, including Delhi, are enveloped in a hazardous layer of smog, recording alarmingly poor air quality scores once again. The national capital reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 488 on Tuesday, following a peak of 491 the previous day, according to India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB categorizes AQI readings above 401 as "severe," a level posing risks even to healthy individuals and severely affecting those with pre-existing health conditions. The pollution has forced significant lifestyle changes, such as online school classes and halted construction work. Swiss environmental group IQAir ranked Delhi as the most polluted city globally, despite slightly improved figures from the day before.

The adverse conditions are primarily attributed to winter's cold air trapping pollutants and illegal farm fires in Punjab and Haryana. The persistent smog has not only affected visibility—as seen in Agra, where the famed Taj Mahal remains hidden behind the pollution—but also severely impacted over 3.4 million MSMEs across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024