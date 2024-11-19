Delhi Metro's Rapid Expansion Under AAP's Leadership

The Delhi Metro network has seen unprecedented growth, expanding 1.5 times faster over the past decade under the AAP's governance, according to Chief Minister Atishi. She announced the commencement of new projects that are set to enhance connectivity across the city.

During her visit to Mukundpur depot, where she viewed the first set of trains from Phase IV, Atishi said these driverless trains are among the most advanced globally. They are expected to be operational within four months, further increasing the network's efficiency and appeal.

Ridership figures have reached new heights, with the daily number of commuters skyrocketing from 24 lakh in 2014 to an impressive 78 lakh this year. The expansion has not only improved urban mobility but has also positively impacted Delhi's economy and air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)