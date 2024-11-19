Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Rapid Expansion Under AAP's Leadership

Delhi's Metro network has expanded 1.5 times faster in the AAP's 10-year governance compared to previous decades, as stated by Chief Minister Atishi. With network growth from 193 to 393 kilometers since 2014, ridership soared to a record 78 lakh. Upcoming projects aim to further boost connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Metro network has seen unprecedented growth, expanding 1.5 times faster over the past decade under the AAP's governance, according to Chief Minister Atishi. She announced the commencement of new projects that are set to enhance connectivity across the city.

During her visit to Mukundpur depot, where she viewed the first set of trains from Phase IV, Atishi said these driverless trains are among the most advanced globally. They are expected to be operational within four months, further increasing the network's efficiency and appeal.

Ridership figures have reached new heights, with the daily number of commuters skyrocketing from 24 lakh in 2014 to an impressive 78 lakh this year. The expansion has not only improved urban mobility but has also positively impacted Delhi's economy and air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

