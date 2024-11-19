Ski Resort Cable Car Mishap: Safety Oversight in the French Alps
Six workers were injured in a cable car accident at Val Thorens, a ski resort in the French Alps. Challenging weather conditions led to the mishap, with two workers seriously hurt. Emergency teams responded swiftly and evacuations were executed using a nearby gondola.
- Country:
- France
An accident involving a cable car at the Val Thorens ski resort in the French Alps left six workers injured, authorities reported on Tuesday. Two are seriously hurt, although their injuries are not life-threatening.
The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. under difficult weather conditions at an altitude exceeding 3,000 meters. According to the Savoie prefecture, a cabin of the Cime Caron cable car, used for construction work, collided with the arrival station while transporting 16 workers.
Swift response from emergency teams, including firefighters and high-mountain rescue personnel, resulted in the injured workers being evacuated using an adjacent gondola. Officials have initiated a crisis management cell and a "mass casualty plan" to ensure coordinated rescue operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Principal Scientific Adviser Chairs High-Level Meeting to Tackle Air Pollution and Climate Change with Science-Based Solutions
WHO urging world leaders to position health at the core of climate change action Ahead of COP29
ILO Launches Emergency Response Plan to Support Lebanon Amid Ongoing Crisis
Austrian Fruit Farming Faces Sharp Decline Due to Climate Change
Article 6: A Double-Edged Sword in the Battle Against Climate Change