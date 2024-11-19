Ski Resort Cable Car Mishap: Safety Oversight in the French Alps

An accident involving a cable car at the Val Thorens ski resort in the French Alps left six workers injured, authorities reported on Tuesday. Two are seriously hurt, although their injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. under difficult weather conditions at an altitude exceeding 3,000 meters. According to the Savoie prefecture, a cabin of the Cime Caron cable car, used for construction work, collided with the arrival station while transporting 16 workers.

Swift response from emergency teams, including firefighters and high-mountain rescue personnel, resulted in the injured workers being evacuated using an adjacent gondola. Officials have initiated a crisis management cell and a "mass casualty plan" to ensure coordinated rescue operations.

