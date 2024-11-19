Road to Progress: Kangra's Connection Dream

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled plans to connect Bara Bhangal in Kangra with a road network within the next two years. He led a review session of the current Public Works Department projects, directing officials to expedite progress.

Pledging infrastructure improvements, Sukhu declared that remote areas would finally see development efforts gain momentum. He highlighted Rs 2,806 crore allocated for the department in the current financial year, with Rs 1,238 crore already spent by September's end.

To facilitate these projects, the Chief Minister emphasized adopting modern technology, enhancing engineers' financial powers, and speeding up tender processes. He affirmed support for tunnel construction, essential for the state's development given its environmental and topographical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)