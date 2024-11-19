Left Menu

Road to Progress: Kangra's Connection Dream

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that Bara Bhangal in Kangra will receive road connectivity within two years. With a budget of Rs 2,806 crore, the state aims to accelerate infrastructure development, emphasizing modern technology and the construction of tunnels to overcome geographical challenges.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled plans to connect Bara Bhangal in Kangra with a road network within the next two years. He led a review session of the current Public Works Department projects, directing officials to expedite progress.

Pledging infrastructure improvements, Sukhu declared that remote areas would finally see development efforts gain momentum. He highlighted Rs 2,806 crore allocated for the department in the current financial year, with Rs 1,238 crore already spent by September's end.

To facilitate these projects, the Chief Minister emphasized adopting modern technology, enhancing engineers' financial powers, and speeding up tender processes. He affirmed support for tunnel construction, essential for the state's development given its environmental and topographical challenges.

