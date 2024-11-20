Left Menu

Economic Shockwaves: Spain's Floods and Their Widespread Impact

Catastrophic floods in eastern Spain last month have caused severe economic implications, including a 0.2% contraction in GDP for the fourth quarter and a rise in inflation. Over 200 fatalities occurred, primarily in Valencia. The Spanish government has introduced a 14.36 billion euros aid package to alleviate the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Catastrophic flooding in eastern Spain last month is set to negatively impact the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.2 percentage points in the fourth quarter, the Bank of Spain announced on Wednesday. The floods, which claimed over 200 lives, were particularly devastating in the Valencia region, affecting areas that contribute about 2% to Spain's economy.

The aftermath of torrential rains led to flash floods that destroyed cars, bridges, homes, and severely impacted businesses and agriculture. The central bank estimates a GDP contraction of 0.2 percentage points this quarter due to the floods, with lingering effects anticipated over the next year.

The government has rolled out a significant 14.36 billion euros ($15.15 billion) aid package to support households and businesses ravaged by the floods. Governor Jose Luis Escriva emphasized that aid should be temporary and precisely targeted to affected sectors to manage long-term costs efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

