India's Green Ambition: A Climate Leader Among Giants

India has secured the 10th spot in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2025, out of over 60 countries. Despite dropping two ranks from last year, the nation remains a high performer due to low per capita emissions and a swift increase in renewable energy projects.

Released at the UN climate conference, the CCPI highlights India's commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2070. The country, noted for its rapid deployment of renewable energy, especially in solar power, aims to reach 500 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030.

However, significant changes in India's climate policy are unlikely as the country continues to rely heavily on coal. The report commends India’s progress but notes the need for further advancements in energy efficiency and electric vehicle adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)