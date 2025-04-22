Aluminium Giants to Slash Emissions Under New Draft Rules
Major aluminium producers like Vedanta and Hindalco will be mandated to reduce their greenhouse gas emission intensity, following new draft regulations. These rules, part of India's commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070, specify emissions reduction targets for various aluminium plants and smelters.
- Country:
- India
Major aluminium producers including Vedanta and Hindalco are bracing for stringent emission cuts, as the draft of the Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target Rules, 2025 comes closer to finalization. These proposed regulations mandate specific reductions in emission intensity for different aluminium smelters.
The draft rules released recently by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change provide detailed reduction targets. Vedanta's Jharsuguda smelter, producing over 1.2 million tonnes in 2023-24, will need to decrease its emission intensity significantly over the next few years from its current baseline.
With plant-specific targets set across the board, stakeholders have a 60-day window to provide feedback on these draft rules as India moves forward on its path to Net Zero emissions by 2070.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Amendments to India's Waqf Legislation
President Murmu Strengthens India-EU Ties with Historical Portugal and Slovakia Visit
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Trade Turmoil
Severe Heatwave and Alerts Sweep Across India
Global Market Turmoil: Indian Indices Plunge Amid Widespread Selloff