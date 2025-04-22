Aluminium Giants to Slash Emissions Under New Draft Rules

Major aluminium producers including Vedanta and Hindalco are bracing for stringent emission cuts, as the draft of the Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target Rules, 2025 comes closer to finalization. These proposed regulations mandate specific reductions in emission intensity for different aluminium smelters.

The draft rules released recently by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change provide detailed reduction targets. Vedanta's Jharsuguda smelter, producing over 1.2 million tonnes in 2023-24, will need to decrease its emission intensity significantly over the next few years from its current baseline.

With plant-specific targets set across the board, stakeholders have a 60-day window to provide feedback on these draft rules as India moves forward on its path to Net Zero emissions by 2070.

