Himachal Pradesh's Waste Management Crisis: Gaps and Challenges

The National Green Tribunal has highlighted ongoing issues with waste management in Himachal Pradesh. Notably, significant gaps exist in sewage management across urban local bodies. The tribunal urges the state to prioritize areas lacking sewage facilities before expanding existing infrastructure. Concerns remain about the slow remediation of legacy waste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:07 IST
The National Green Tribunal has flagged significant shortfalls in the management of solid and liquid waste in Himachal Pradesh. The tribunal has been assessing how states and union territories are adhering to waste management rules.

On November 7, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava revealed that the state's compliance report indicates a gap of 9.9 million litres per day in sewage generation and treatment. Of the 60 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) examined, 20 have no sewage management facilities, while 7 lack sufficient facilities. The bench insisted on clear timelines for sewer development and connectivity in the subsequent report.

The tribunal emphasized the need to cover the 20 ULBs without sewage management before expanding surplus facilities. It also noted a 7-tonne daily gap in solid waste management, particularly in areas like Manali, Karsog, Nurpur, and Nirmad. Dissatisfaction was expressed over the slow progress in remediating legacy waste, with 2,48,381 tonnes yet to be addressed. Only six out of 16 sites have been completed.

