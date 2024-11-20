Delhi Battles Toxic Air: Government Instigates Work-From-Home Mandate

The Delhi government has announced that 50% of its employees, along with MCD staff, will work from home during the stringent restrictions of GRAP Stage-IV due to the city's air quality crisis.

Essential service departments, including healthcare and sanitation, will continue full operations to ensure uninterrupted public services.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai urges private offices and industries to adopt flexible working hours to ease traffic congestion and reduce emissions, while criticizing neighboring BJP-led states for inadequate anti-pollution measures.

