Delhi Battles Toxic Air: Government Instigates Work-From-Home Mandate

The Delhi government has mandated remote work for half its staff, except essential services, under GRAP Stage-IV restrictions amid severe air pollution. With measures to curb vehicular emissions and halt construction activities, Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasizes collective efforts from neighboring states to combat worsening air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced that 50% of its employees, along with MCD staff, will work from home during the stringent restrictions of GRAP Stage-IV due to the city's air quality crisis.

Essential service departments, including healthcare and sanitation, will continue full operations to ensure uninterrupted public services.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai urges private offices and industries to adopt flexible working hours to ease traffic congestion and reduce emissions, while criticizing neighboring BJP-led states for inadequate anti-pollution measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

