Bomb Cyclone Slammed Washington: Power Outages, Chaos & Casualties

A destructive storm, known as a bomb cyclone, struck Washington state and left a trail of chaos on Wednesday, causing power outages for hundreds of thousands and creating travel disruptions. The tempest has already resulted in one fatality, with a woman tragically killed by a falling tree during the storm's onslaught in Lynnwood.

The severe weather system, packing hurricane-force winds of 50 miles per hour, with gusts reaching up to 70 mph, prompted the closure or delayed opening of several schools across western Washington. Over 600,000 homes and businesses in Washington, Southwest Oregon, and Northern California were left without power, according to reports from Poweroutage.us.

Rich Otto, a meteorologist from the NWS Weather Prediction Center, explained that the storm would continue to intensify. Predicting significant rainfalls as the storm stalls over Northern California, Otto warned of 10-15 inches, potentially reaching 20 inches in some areas by Friday. Forecasters have issued a slew of warnings across the Pacific Northwest, including high-wind and flood watches. The region is advised to prepare for worsening conditions.

