Iceland's Fiery Symphony: Volcanic Eruption Highlights Country's Seismic Drama

A volcano situated near Iceland's capital erupted late Wednesday night, marking its tenth eruption in just three years. The eruption featured dramatic displays of lava and smoke, yet remarkably, there were no disruptions to air traffic or key infrastructure, according to the country's meteorological office.

Iceland, home to nearly 400,000 people, lies directly on the fault line between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, making it a significant seismic hotspot. The latest eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula is part of a series of fissure eruptions that started appearing with increasing frequency since 2021.

With Reykjavik's Keflavik Airport operating normally, authorities remain vigilant. The Blue Lagoon, a popular geothermal spa, temporarily shut down as a precaution. Although no lava is currently flowing towards nearby Grindavik, residents remain alert due to potential lava threats, as experts anticipate continued volcanic activities in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)