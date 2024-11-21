Gurugram Braces for Water Disruption

Gurugram residents should prepare for a major water supply disruption scheduled for this Friday. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) announced that repair work on a master pipeline at Kadipur Chowk will result in a 12-hour shutdown impacting multiple districts.

The shutdown, beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 10 p.m., will affect the water supply from the Basai Water Treatment Plant and the Sector 16 Boosting Station. Key areas, including villages Basai, Kadipur, and various city sectors, will experience a temporary halt in water services.

Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, South City-I, and other prominent localities are also on the list of impacted zones. Officials urge residents to store water and practice conservation during this period to mitigate the inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)