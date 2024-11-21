Left Menu

Gurugram Braces for Water Disruption

Gurugram will face a water supply disruption on Friday due to repairs on a master pipeline at Kadipur Chowk. The works, conducted by the GMDA, will affect multiple areas including Basai, Kadipur, and DLF Phases. Residents are advised to store water in advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:01 IST
Gurugram residents should prepare for a major water supply disruption scheduled for this Friday. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) announced that repair work on a master pipeline at Kadipur Chowk will result in a 12-hour shutdown impacting multiple districts.

The shutdown, beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 10 p.m., will affect the water supply from the Basai Water Treatment Plant and the Sector 16 Boosting Station. Key areas, including villages Basai, Kadipur, and various city sectors, will experience a temporary halt in water services.

Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, South City-I, and other prominent localities are also on the list of impacted zones. Officials urge residents to store water and practice conservation during this period to mitigate the inconvenience.

