Orphaned Bear Cub Returns to the Wild in North Carolina

A bear cub, initially harassed and driven from its habitat by humans, has been successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild in North Carolina. Wildlife officials made this possible despite the challenges faced during the cub's capture and recovery process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asheville | Updated: 22-11-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 01:22 IST
A bear cub, once removed from a tree by people posing for photos, has been returned to its natural habitat, as confirmed by North Carolina wildlife officials.

Last month, the cub was released in a secluded mountain area in western North Carolina. A video clip captures the young bear energetically exiting a carrier and heading into the wilderness. A staff member used a noise-maker to reinforce the bear's instinct to fear humans.

In April, officials responded to reports of people bothering bear cubs at an Asheville apartment complex. Video evidence posted online showed people extracting cubs from a tree and posing for photos. One cub was later found in a pond, while the second cub remained missing. Wildlife staff rehabilitated the cub and, upon ensuring her health, fitted her with a tracking collar before releasing her back into the wild. Monitoring data indicates she is adapting well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

