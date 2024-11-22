Left Menu

Global Warming: A Consequence of Unplanned Development, Says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath identified global warming as a result of unscientific development during an event distributing appointments to 701 forest guards. He praised the new, transparent recruitment process and congratulated the recruits, 20% of whom are women. The government's efforts towards environmental conservation were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the pressing challenge of global warming, attributing the crisis to unscientific and unplanned development worldwide.

Addressing an event to distribute appointment letters to 701 newly recruited forest guards, including 140 women, Adityanath expressed concern over the environmental impacts of haphazard development. He pointed out issues like excessive rainfall, heat waves, and water scarcity.

The Chief Minister praised Uttar Pradesh's transparent recruitment process, crediting the latest appointments to the state's elimination of favoritism. Since 2017, 7 lakh jobs have been created, showcasing merit-based opportunities in the state.

Adityanath emphasized the state's commitment to forest conservation and congratulated the recruited guards. He lauded the 20% inclusion of women among the new appointees, marking progress towards gender equality in the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

